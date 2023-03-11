Emenike, Abia APC Mourn as Party Loses NWC Member,  Nwosu

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Barely nine days to the conclusion of the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its National Welfare Secretary, Chief Friday Nwosu.

His demise has brought deep sorrow and grief to the Governorship Candidate of the party, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the leadership and the entire Abia APC family.

A statement issued by his son, Pastor Chibuzo Nwosu on behalf of the Nwosu family, said that the “shocking death of our dearly beloved father, husband, uncle and brother, the National Welfare Secretary of the APC, occurred (on Thursday) after a very brief illness”.

Reacting to the eternal passage of the Abia-born member of the ruling party’s NWC, the Abia APC governorship candidate said that the party has lost “a very strong pillar in Abia”.

He described Nwosu’s death as “a personal loss” adding that he was “a highly dependable ally, trusted friend and a straightforward politician not given to equivocation”.

Emenike, who has been in mournful mood since he received the sad news, further stated that Abia “has lost a great son, who lived, desired, worked and fought for the progress of God’s own state”.

“Chief Friday Nwosu was among the crop of Abians with genuine concern about the rot in Abia and was at the vanguard of the ongoing efforts of APC to rescue and develop Abia (RADA).

He assured that what Nwosu stood for and fought would be eventually realised to his eternal memory and fulfilment for those that shared his vision for a better Abia.

The APC governorship hopeful offered his heartfelt condolence to the family of F.N.Nwosu and urged them to bear the huge loss with fortitude.

Nwosu, a lawyer by profession and Knight of the Catholic Church had been in active politics for decades and had been a governorship aspirant on two occasions.

He was popularly known as “Ikpeghe ebeghi” which literally translates to money cannot buy his conscience. The name stuck to him he formed a political movement known as Ikpeghe Ebeghi Nationalist Movement to fight bad governance in Abia.