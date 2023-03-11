Coca-Cola Boosts Digital Operations in New Deal

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Multinational beverage company, Coca-Cola has inked a deal with OpenAI’s Dall-E and ChatGPT to leverage its artificial intelligence platform to boost operations.

Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola, James Quincy stated that the partnership availed the company a fresh opportunity to explore its businesses for improved productivity.

While expressing confidence in the partnership, Quincy added that the move would enable the company to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by emerging technologies like DALL-E and ChatGPT.

He explained that the deal would enhance the company’s marketing through cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

For Coke CFO and President, John Murphy, the partnership will boost the marketing prospects of the organisation.

“We have a couple of really interesting cases with the marketing team to enhance the work that we’re already doing with our new marketing model and to be able to marry the ability to deliver creative content at speed and to do it with exponential efficiency,” he said.

Coca-Cola in 2017 had earlier announced that it was going to start using “AI-powered” vending machines as part of its artificial intelligence-centered business strategy that uses algorithms to determine which flavors are performing best.