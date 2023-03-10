SGF Commiserates with Victims of Lagos Train Accident

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Transition Council, Mr Boss Mustapha, has commiserated with victims of the train accident which collided with a Lagos State Staff Bus at Shogunle Area of Lagos State in the early hours of Thursday.

In a statement signed by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

Mustapha described the accident as tragic and shocking as some Nigerians lost their lives while many were seriously injured and some are receiving treatment in the hospital.

SGF condoled with the government and people of Lagos State, families of those who lost loved ones in the accident, and wished the injured speedy recovery.