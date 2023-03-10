NCAA Invites Stakeholders to Review New Civil Aviation Regulation

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has invited industry stakeholders to review, make contributions and comments on the new Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) before its implementation.

THISDAY learnt that the authority sent a circular to all stakeholders with the reference number: NCAA/RC/005/2023, dated February 12, 2023 and signed by the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The circular, which was made available to the media indicated that the regulatory agency gave the stakeholders till March 21, 2023 for their contributions and review, which is to be sent to a committee set up for that purpose.

NCAA in the circular said that the regulatory body set up a committee to attend to the recommendations and contributions of all stakeholders in the industry and the public.

According to the agency, the committee was set up in accordance with Part 1.7 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015.

The Director General also said that the review and eventual implementation would bring the regulations in compliance with Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) as contained in the latest amendment of the Annexes to the convention on the International Civil Aviation signed in Chicago in 1944 and include some pertinent national issues.

The circular read in part: “All comments and responses received by the Regulations Committee Rulemaking Working Group 2022 in accordance with Section 3.7 of the NCAA Approved Rulemaking Process Policy and Procedures Manual (RPPPM). All proposals shall be submitted to the committee not later than March 21, 2023.”

The circular stated that the proposals could be submitted through emails, hand delivery or courier to the DGCA through the Chairman of the regulation committee.