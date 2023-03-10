Makarfi Condemns Arrest of PDP Members in Kaduna, Alleges Plans to Arrest 80 Others

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former governor of Kaduna State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has raised the alarm over alleged plots by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to arrest and detain 80 members of the PDP ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections.



The former governor also condemned Tuesday’s arrest of Saidu Adamu, a former information commissioner and a deputy director in the PDP governorship campaign council, alongside two youth leaders of the party by the Department of State Services (DSS).



Adamu and the PDP youth leaders – El Abbas Mohammed and Talib Mohammed – were arrested for allegedly making comments on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC in the state which was considered inciting.



He said beside the arrest of the trio, a list of 80 field officers of the PDP had been drawn by the state government for arrest and detention.

“Our attention has been drawn to a list of 80 of our field officers, drawn up by the government to be arrested and detained until after the elections. This has grievous implications,” Makarfi said.



According to him, those pencilled down for arrest, were drawn from Kudan, Sanga, Igabi, Lere, Kachia, Jaba and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of the state, which are believed to be strongholds of the PDP.

Makarfi warned the ruling APC in the state against against arbitrary arrest of members of the opposition party, saying it is undemocratic,” even as he added that, “Adamu is still in detention and we don’t know the alleged offenses. He has also not been charged to court, it is a very sad development.”