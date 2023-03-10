  • Friday, 10th March, 2023

INEC Recognises Udofia as APC Guber Candidate for Akwa Ibom

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised Obong Akan Udofia as the duly nominated All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State. 

The commission listed Udofia’s name and particulars and his running mate, Hon. Victor Antai, as governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the APC in Akwa Ibom State in its updated list of candidates released Friday, March 10, 2023.

The update followed Tuesday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which dismissed Mr. Ita Enang’s appeal and upheld the January 19, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which affirmed Udofia as the authentic APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State. 

Political watchers in the state hold that this has put to rest all litigations and disputes arising from the APC primaries of 2022 and cleared the path for the APC to contest the governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State.

