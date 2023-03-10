  • Friday, 10th March, 2023

Adeleke Presents N1.5bn Bond Certificates to Osun Retirees, Releases N350m Gratuities

Nigeria | 48 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Retired civil servants in Osun State were yesterday presented bond certificates of N1.5 billion by governor, Ademola Adeleke

Presenting the bond certificates to the contributory pensioners at the hall of the Local Government Service Commission, Abeere, Adeleke apologised to the retirees on behalf of the state government for the failure of past governments to pay them their entitlements.

Addressing senior citizens, Adeleke noted that his administration had since inception in November 2022, released the sum of N1.528 billion for bond certificates for retired workers of both state and local governments, while the sum of N350 million had equally been released as gratuities to retired staff of local governments, primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil servants, staff of parastatals among others.

He stated that Osun has been redeeming its battered image, “due to the bad conduct of the previous government.”

The governor declared that he was not doing the retirees favour by clearing their pensions and gratuities, but that he was only fulfilling his electoral mandate.

He said: “Permit me to first apologise, on behalf of Osun state, to our pensioners, for the ill treatment of the past. You had laboured hard to serve the state.

“It is unfortunate that the past government decided to ignore and deride your significant input and contribution to state development. Accept our apologies.

“Since I took over the administration of this state, my constant focus is how best to resolve all outstanding workers related debts. It is unacceptable for a government to treat its pensioners the way the past government had done. I had decided never to follow that path. Workers, in and out of service, deserve their due emoluments.

“It was in that spirit that I attended to the issue of half salary. We are paying it and we will clear all outstanding amount based on our people-oriented template. Let me make this clear. I am not doing you any favor. I am only fulfilling the task you voted me to do. It is in that spirit that I am extending this attention to the contributory pensioners.”

