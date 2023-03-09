Vote Against Forces That Seek to Divide Kaduna Along Religious Line, Clerics Tell Electorate

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), Emmanuel Kure has appealed to Muslims and Christians in Kaduna state to vote against forces that seek to divide the state along religious lines in this Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

In a statement yesterday, in Kaduna, Kure, a former National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and founder of Throneroom Trust Ministry,

said the last eight years had sown so much hatred among the people of the state along religious lines.

“I passionately and desperately appeal to all citizens of Kaduna state as we approach the elections on Saturday to vote against that wall that has sown enmity, distrust, fear, very unhealthy and bloody rivalry between the northern and southern Kaduna, separated people of faith even from within same religions”, the statement reads.

“The last eight years has caused so much pain and confusion for most of the state and even more for one part.

“Unfortunately the secret campaigns to the elections still carry the same messages of fear, lies, seeds of division, blackmails, inducements and strange promises of all sorts.

“I plead with my Muslim and Christian brothers, let’s vote with one voice to break that wall and bring back the God of love to the state.

“The last eight years has sown so much hatred even among people of same religion that I fear that another four or eight of that will be the end of the state.

“And will impact greatly on or shake up this country, taking past precedence into account.”

According to him, both Muslims and Christians have prayed and fasted for a better future.

“Let us please with one voice vote together to remove that past on Saturday. Let’s start a healing season and process.

“Let’s not play politics of sentiments this Saturday, let’s vote for unity, survival and justice for all as our Holy Books command and our religions advocate…” the statement said.

Kure said, “God will hold us religious leaders accountable for destroying this nation. We did not see unity in the last eight years.

“Let’s bring back God’s love to Kaduna state. Let Kaduna state become the epic reference centre of the north again.

“Is this God’s will too much to ask the people of the books? Let’s vote a government that will break this wall…”

He added, “Whoever wins, by God’s grace, must down this wall, heal the wounds and restore confidence among all in the state.

“May God bear witness this day that somebody spoke out for God and for all religious leaders who still fear God by the Holy Books.

“And for the many blood of the innocent that Kaduna state has swallowed or may continue to swallow if we make a mistake on Saturday.”