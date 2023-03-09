  • Thursday, 9th March, 2023

Three Arrested as Army Recovers 1,671 PVCs, Ballot Papers in Lagos Apartment

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chiemelie Ezeobi 

Three suspects were arrested when the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army uncovered an apartment in the Olodi Apapa area of lagos, where 1,671 Permanent Voters  Cards (PVCs)  and ballot papers were stored.

 The army also recovered cutlasses and wraps of Indian hemp. 

The Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Isang Akpaumontia, who paraded the suspects and the recovered items before journalists at the Ikeja Cantonment, said the arrest and recovery were made following a tip off.

 “Earlier today (Wednesday),  three young men were arrested with  1,671  PVCs.  This  was after an early information was  received. With the support of the Department of State Services (DSS), we were able to arrest them. They were arrested with some drugs,  dagger, charms and over one thousand  PVCs. 

“They were arrested at the Apapa general area, in a house where we traced  them. The owner of the house, who is the prime suspect, was traced to a hotel, but he took off.  

“We are  going to hand these suspects and exhibits over to our immediate headquarters to do the needful, because things have to be done the way they should, so as to discourage  others who think  they can take laws into their own hands and go scot-free,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the suspects who gave their names as Seun, Toheeb and Kazeem, claimed the apartment, recovered PVCs and ballot papers belong to the  fleeing prime suspect, who they described as their master.

According to Habeeb, “The room they met us belongs to our master. We were sleeping, when some soldiers stormed the apartment. We don’t know anything about PVCs. This was our first time sleeping in that house.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.