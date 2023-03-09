Kano APC Accuses Police of Bias, Discrimination

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused the statePolice Command of bias, and discrimination against its members in the run-up to Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, told reporters in Kano that the police had on a number of times, deliberately failed to act on infringement against its members in spite of overwhelming evidence at their disposal.

“We just discovered that Nura Dankadal, a leader of the NNPP in Tudun Wada Local Government is an uncle to the DC CID, while another leader of the NNPP, in Albasu Local Government in the person of Alhaji Usman Korial, is the Guardian of DC Operations. Maybe that explains the reason why all our petitions were not treated,” Abbas said.

A former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Rabiu Bichi, who stood in for the APC Chairman during the media briefing, accused two senior police officers at the command of partisanship.

Bichi called the police to invite for questioning, the immediate past Executive Secretary, TETFUND, Dr Abdullahi Bappa Bichi, to reveal where bandits he claimed were brought in from Chad, and Niger Republics were being kept.

He said, “We specifically demand that Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and others including the traditional ruler, who also made similar claims be invited to explain how they came about the information. We have enjoyed peace in Kano over the last eight years. We will not allow bigoted and self-serving individuals to truncate that.”

The APC further called on the NNPP to desist from intimidating the security agencies with threat of violent protest and grandstanding, saying, “NNPP must stop intimidating the security forces with their threat of violent protest and grandstanding. They should remember you can’t clap with only one hand.

“Police and other security agencies must as a matter of urgency invite all those, who broadcasted on Radio and social media to show them where the machinery imported from neighboring countries are camped. Time for procrastination must be over. A stitch in time saves nine.”