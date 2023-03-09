IWD: FG, should Promote Digital Innovative programmes for women – Expert

Folalumi Alaran

In observance of International Women’s Day 2023, Dr. Sam Amadi, Chair of the Centre for Public Policy and Research (CPPR), emphasized the necessity for government at all levels to support digital innovation for women in businesses and the environment.

According to him, this will further expose more women to the technology market and support Women Economic Empowerment across the country.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja, Amadi noted that the theme for the 2023 IWD “ DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” aims to promote digital innovation for women and technological advancement.

According to him, “ Women’s exclusion from the digital world has caused a loss of $1 trillion for the economies of developing countries in the last decade – a loss that will increase by 50 percent by 2025 if nothing is done in this regard.

“ Besides economic benefits, enhancing women’s safe and equal access to digital technologies offers immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges and spark innovative and creative solutions that meet women’s needs and promote their empowerment.” he said.

He added that women innovators have continued to grow, particularly in technologically advanced countries; however, on a global scale, only 15% of innovators are women.

The CPPR boss therefore calls on the government to embrace and promote equity in digital innovation action, as well as increase women’s participation in technology and closing the digital gaps in Africa and Nigeria.

He continues, “ For this increased participation to occur, there is a need to develop gender sensitive technology curriculum for girls at all levels of education in Africa and Nigeria, because it will help young gets develop an interest in innovations.

“ The Centre calls for digital innovation in businesses for women to promote women economic empowerment and transform their lives.

“ The CPPR urges the government to ensure that the digital space is safer for women and girls. It is important that the government invests greatly in ICT skills for women and be placed in ICT decision making in the country.

“ Online content should be developed to solve gender challenges specifically for women and girls that will promote human rights of women and girls in Nigeria,” he added.