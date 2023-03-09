CAN, Lagos Residents Throw Weight  behind Sanwo-Olu’s Candidacy

Mary Nnah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos and the Christian community in the state have clearly stated that they are throwing their weight behind the candidacy of the incumbent Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat for a second term.

Speaking during a media briefing held to announce CAN’s endorsement of governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for a second term, the Chairman of CAN Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite noted that it was essential to make it clear that the Christian community in Lagos demanded a Christian governor, and by divine providence and listening ears of party leaders, the present Governor given favoured.

Adegbite stated however that the endorsement was based primarily on Sanwo-Olu’s performance and nothing else.

“His achievements in the critical sectors of the state’s economy are endearing, and we are convinced that it needs to be sustained. The recently completed multibillion naira Imota Rice Mill project, foreign direct investments coming through the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the recently completed first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line, and the commencement of the second phase called the Red Line, repositioning of the health sector through the building of more health centres at the grassroots, and a free health policy for children below 18 years and adults above 65 years of age not minding your ethnic background or religious affiliations are just a few of the things we have seen and consistency is what we need.”

“These, amongst others, are projects, programmes, and policies capable of creating employment for our teeming youths and help in strengthening our economic fortunes”, the cleric noted.

Speaking further he said: “As a people guided by an objective sense of history on how we got to where we are and based on what we have seen and experienced so far, putting our trust in Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who has done extremely well the first time around is the safest and right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, an independent survey conducted among Lagos residents, on their likely choice in the forthcoming governorship election in the State, has shown, that majority of Lagosians are determined to set aside sentiments about ethnicity and other political biases, to reelect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in Office, based on what they described , as his proven ability and experience in handling governance in Lagos State.

Majority of the respondents were of the opinion that the two other major candidates for the position, from the opposition political parties, appear to be running purely on rhetorics rather than capacity or proven ability.

A Respondent, in Lagos Island area, said though she was not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and neither a fan of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, she would not throw out the baby with the bath water.

Another respondent, a trader in the Ladipo market on the Mainland said he could not toy with his investments in Lagos, by sacrificing experience for tribal sentiment. He claimed he voted for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi in the last election because he is his kinsman, and that for the Governorship election, he would be voting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu since Mr Peter Obi is not on the ballot on Saturday March 11.

Most of the respondents admitted that Governor Sanwo-Olu had done very well as governor of Lagos, perhaps surpassing all his predecessor. A large majority of the respondents expressed great fears about the danger inherent in election of inexperienced politicians to run the affairs of a mega city with a huge and delicate economy like Lagos.

The decision of the Sanwo-Olu administration, to sustain the culture of infrastructural revolution in the state, was also referenced by respondents as one, which makes him preferred to the other candidates.

Mentions were made of the recently completed Lekki Deep Sea port, Imota Rice Mill, being the largest of such in sub-Saharan Africa.

The completion of nearly all projects of the previous administration, among many other landmark achievements and the commitment of the administration to ensure that Lagos remains secured, especially with the improved funding of the security institutions in the State, also earn Mr. Sanwo-Olu, some ratings above his opponents in the coming election.