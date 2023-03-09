Bellafricana Expands to Support Creative Entrepreneurs across Africa

Emma Okonji

Bellafricana has opened its tech-enabled community as a free platform to support creative entrepreneurs in the fashion, arts and craft, beauty, home and living, food produce and snacks industry, to gain visibility, increase sales, have the right business support and structure that gives them the capacity to grow their business.

Speaking to the media on the new development, the founder of Bellafricana, Bukky Asehinde, said they are thrilled to make the announcement as a driving force behind the growth of thousands of creative businesses in Africa.

According to her, We are filled with a sense of gratitude and passion for what we have built together. When Bellafricana started, it was born out of a deep-seated desire to create what we describe as a sanctuary which would not only give creative entrepreneurs the visibility they deserved but also help them build the business structures and support system they need to grow.

“We have been a driving force behind the growth of thousands of creative businesses in Africa, providing unparalleled support to the entire African creative community and connecting their products to local and international customers.”

Currently, Bellafricana.com is a leading community for African-Owned creative businesses with a growing network of over 20,000 creative entrepreneurs.

Its members have saved a whopping ₦20 million (over $40,000) off their marketing training expenses and bagged sponsorship from the prestigious Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), valued at a staggering ₦63.5 million

“Through our extensive brand exposure, our members have been featured on highly acclaimed TV stations such as Hip TV and Silverbird TV – cementing their position as industry leaders. Our members have secured various grants including the illustrious Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) grant, worth a hefty $5,000.

“Also, some of our members have been shortlisted for the Jack Ma Prize (African Business Heros Award), a testament to their innovative drive and ingenuity,” Asehinde said.

“Over the years, Bellafricana has evolved into something much more than we ever could have imagined. We have become a family, a community that not only supports and encourages each other but also inspires and motivates us to strive for excellence every day.