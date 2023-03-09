Bayern, Dortmund Level on Points at Bundesliga Summit After Match Day 23

Breaking: Obi in A’ Court to Witness Ruling Seeking to Vary Order Permitting PDP, LP to Inspect Election Materials
By Davidson Abraham
Bundesliga highflyers Union Berlin, Juventus, Manchester United and Table toppers Arsenal are expected to beat their opponents when they resume Europa League duty on Thursday. Union Berlin is expected to beat Union ST. Gilloise. Manchester United and Juventus are tipped to pick straight wins or draw the games at the very least when they host Real Betis and Freiburg, respectively, while Arsenal are expected to win or draw against Sporting CP on Thursday. Inter are expected to pick up all 3 points against Spezia on Friday.
On Saturday, Bayern Munich and Dortmund, who are level on points, are expected to easily dispatch Augsburg and Schalke as Germany braces itself for the hottest title race in years. While in England, Burnley are expected to beat bottom-placed Wigan Athletic in the Championship, while Champions Manchester City are set to beat Crystal Place at Selhurst Park. In Spain, where Real Madrid’s roller-coaster season has become a consistent site, Los Blancos are expected to beat Espanyol at home to get their season back on the right track.
Date Fixture Betting Tip
09 – 03 – 2023 Union Berlin Vs Union ST. Gilloise 1
09 – 03 – 2023 Sporting Vs Arsenal Over 1.5
09 – 03 – 2023 Juventus Vs Freiburg 1x
09 – 03 – 2023 Man United Vs Betis 1x
10 – 03 – 2023 Spezia Vs Inter 2
11 – 03 – 2023 Burnley Vs Wigan Athletic 1
11 – 03 – 2023 Crystal Palace Vs Man City 2
11 – 03 – 2023 Shalke Vs Dortmund 2
11 – 03 – 2023 Bayern Vs Augsburg 1
11 – 03 – 2023 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol 1