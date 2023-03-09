Accord Sacks Oyo State Executives for Endorsing Makinde 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The national leadership of Accord, Wednesday, dissolved its executive members in Oyo state, for endorsing Governor Seyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as its preferred governorship candidate in Saturday’s election.

The party in a letter signed by its National Chairman, Muhammad Nalado, and addressed to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the state executive in Oyo state was dissolved for anti-party activities.

The letter was copied the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC); Oyo State Commissioner of Police; Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Oyo State; and the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The party then appointed a five-member Caretaker Committee headed by Alhaji Isiaka Salami.

The letter read, “We wish to bring to the knowledge of the Commission that the State Executives of our great party ‘ACCORD’ Oyo State Chapter has been dissolved with immediate effect due to Anti-Party Activities and Gross misconduct by the State Excos. This decision was taken during an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of our great party held on the 8 March, 2023 at the National Secretariat Abuja.

“However, the following members of the party has been appointed as the Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party pending when the State Congress Elections would be held;

“Alh. Isiaka Salami, Caretaker Chairman; Mr. Bashiru Ayobami. Secretary; Hon Fatai Salawu, Mrs Bimpe Martins, Hon Ayodele Oyajide as members.

“We urge the Commission to kindly give this Caretaker Committee necessary attention/cooperation they may require.”