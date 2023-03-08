YPP Raises the Alarm over Plan by INEC to Aid PDP Rig Elections in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has raised an alarm over a plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to connive with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to undermine the electoral process on March 11, 2023, governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Akwa Ibom State.

The Akwa Ibom State Chairman of YPP, Apostle Nyeneime Andy, raised the alarm yesterday at a press conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital.

Nyeneime alleged that the party has intelligence of plans by the commission to either delay the process, or send inadequate materials and heavy security in opposition parties’ strongholds in order to disenfranchise voters.

He tasked the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, to restore the confidence in the electoral process ahead of the Saturday’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls in the state.

According to him, the last presidential and National Assembly elections were allegedly rigged in the state to favour PDP. He, however, vowed to resist every attempt to rig this weekend’s polls.

“From credible intelligence, the PDP with the latitude of INEC has perfected plans to rig the forthcoming polls as follows: voting materials meant for Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency must not leave INEC office until 12.30 p.m. on Saturday March 11th, 2023.

“Voting materials meant for the entire Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District must not be complete in some federal constituencies and must not leave INEC office before 10.00 a.m

“Voting materials meant for Eket Senatorial District must leave INEC office on time as it is the presumed ‘sure bet zone’ for the PDP as the state governor hails from there.

“The early departure of materials for the district is to be well publicised to distract attention or disclaim any accusation about late transportation of materials to any other locations.

“PDP thugs in company of illegal police officers and some genuine military personnel will be drafted to strongholds of opposition parties (emphasis was on YPP) to disrupt election through violence and destroy all the voting materials and even pretend to kidnap some INEC officials so as to exonerate INEC from the deal,” he alleged.

Andy also alleged that that plans have been completed by both parties to preset the BVAS and inflate figures during the collation of results.

“We are also alerted that some BVAS have been preset with figures in favour of PDP before commencement of voting. In such instances, the 0000 on the BVAS will not be seen.

“Credible intelligence also has it that the state’s REC has been instructed to inflate the figures, during collation of results, in favour of PDP in a situation where the plan on the field did not materialise.

“Credible intelligence has also proved that millions of dollars and pounds sterling are being shared and distributed by Governor Udom Emmanuel and his cohorts to vulnerable Akwa Ibomites to buy their consciences and votes in the forthcoming election on March 11, 2023,” he alleged.

He called on INEC to ensure that original result sheets and all relevant materials are delivered in good time to enable the electorates to elect candidates of their choice through a free, fair and credible exercise.

He also appealed to security agencies, international observers and the embassies in Nigeria to take curious interest in Akwa Ibom.