New Kogi NLC Chairman Vows to Adopt Dialogue to Resolve Issues

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kogi State, Amari Gabriel, has vowed to adopt dialogue to resolve issues relating to labour and government in order to achieve results.

Amari was elected as the new chairman of NLC council to pilot the affairs of the organised labour for the next four years in the state.

The chairman, who was elected unopposed, was the chairman of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Kogi State chapter.

Other executive members elected were Ebenezer Adeyemi and Opaluwa Eleojo as vice chairmen; Salifu Joel as treasurer; Omuya Momoh and Awodi Ochala as Auditors; and Bolanle Inubiwon and Oyiza Sanni as ex-officios.

The NLC National Returning Officer, Roseline Uba, sworn in the new state NLC executive members during the NLC 8th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference yesterday in Lokoja.

Uba, who represented the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, charged the new chairman and other Excos to work together in unity to improve the welfare of workers in the state.

Ajaero urged the new Excos to surpass the achievements of the immediate-past one, and ensure harmonious relationship with the state government for the benefit of workers in the state.

He commended the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, for his tremendous achievements in infrastructure development and for improvements in workers welfare in the state.

Meanwhile, Amari appealed to the state government to establish a quarterly meeting with the organised labour where issues would be discussed and resolved to boost industrial harmony in the state.

The new NLC chairman further appealed to the governor to appoint the immediate past NLC chairman as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters because of his vast experience in resolving labour dispute.

In her remarks, the state Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, who spoke on behalf of the governor, congratulated the new NLC Excos, and urged them to sustain and surpass the achievements of the previous ones.