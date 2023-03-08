Kogi Professional Women Laud Bello’s Gender Sensitive Policies

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Professional Women Council (PWC) in Kogi has described Governor Yahaya Bello as the best women-friendly and gender sensitive compliance governor in Nigeria.

The State Coordinator, PWC in the State, Rekiya Onaivo Sanni made this known while addressing large crowd of women during a thank you walk organised by the PWC to express gratitude to the governor and the people of the State for the unflinching support of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Sanni explained that the walk became imperative in view of the Bello’s concerns for women in the state , adding that it was also to express thanks to women in the Central Senatorial District for voting en-mass for APC in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election in the State and Nigeria at large.

She lauded the unprecedented manner in which the governor had been appointing women into positions, noting that Kogi State government was unrivalled in carrying women along in governance in the state.

The State Coordinator also pointed out that Bello has so appointed no fewer than 120 women into various positions in Kogi State.

Sanni, who is also the Executive Director Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), enjoined women to support the current administration to enable it deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, assuring that the Senator-elect, Abubakar Sadiku Ohere, would give good representation at the National Assembly.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Anne Olurinde, who also joined the walk, commended the state government for making the state’s resources work for the people, noting that the infrastructure projects undertaken by Bello’s administration were unprecedented in the history of the state.

She said Kogites had enjoyed peace since the governor assumed office and that, though journalists must be neutral, they also owed the state and the entire nation the duty of responsible journalism devoid of unfounded panic reporting.

“We monitored the elections, and considering what Kogi State elections have been like for decades, we can conveniently say it was very peaceful. The elections were free and fair,” Olurinde said, while urging aggrieved parties to seek redress in court to maintain peace.