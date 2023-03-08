IWD: Sovereign Trust Boss Celebrates Female Employees

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka has said that the Underwriting Firm is an equal gender organisation that gives vent to the aspiration and ambition of members of staff irrespective of the gender, tribe, or religious affiliation.

He stated this while felicitating with his female employees at this year’s International Women’s Day holding today March 8, 2023.

Soyinka, in a statement made available to THISDAY by the company’s DGM, Corporate Communications /Inventor Relations, Segun Bankole stated that premium is placed on meritocracy and good professional conduct from all and sundry in the organisation.

In his goodwill message to the female employees of the organisation at a special session organised for them in commemoration of the global event, Soyinka seized the moment to appreciate and honour them accordingly.

“As we celebrate all our women the world over I want to particularly express my profound support and appreciation to our great women in Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for your doggedness and dedication to duty. You have always proven that you are all women of grit and compassion and it has been very exciting working with you all.

“As you are all aware, our organisation is an equal gender-based one driven by professionalism, dedication, and commitment to good corporate governance ethics. An attestation to this fact is seen in the composition of the management structure of the organisation as quite a number of women are in top management positions within the organisation, “Soyinka said.

Citing examples of outstanding women in Sovereign Trust Insurance he said the Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development, of the company, Ugochi Odemelam, was a pioneer staff of the Underwriting Firm and has risen through the ranks over the years to become equally a member of the Board of Directors of the company and a member of the Executive Management team respectively.

Speaking, Odemelam thanked the company’s management for recognising the women, adding that she could not have asked for more.

She said climbing the ladder had not been fortuitous, but rather, it has been that of hard work, dedication to duty and commitment with support from every member of staff irrespective of the gender as the organisation gives equal opportunity to everyone who is ready to do the work diligently without playing to the gallery.”