INEC Replaces Sokoto REC with Administrative Secretary

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed and replaced the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in charge of Sokoto State, Dr. Nura Ali, with the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, with immediate effects.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the commission’s office in the state and signed by the Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated March 6, 2023.

THISDAY gathered that the commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, recently in a meeting with states RECs as part of preparation for the forthcoming governorship elections vows to deal with anyone, either staff or ad hoc staff of the commission who contributed to the shortcomings of the presidential election before the remaining set of election nationwide.

According to the letter which was made available to THISDAY by a source in the commission in the state, the commission directed the REC to stay away from office immediately until further notice.

According to the letter with number: INEC/SCE/ 442/V.II, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr. Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State, to stay away from the commission’s office in the state immediately until furthermore notice.

“The administrative secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC office in Sokoto State with immediate effect.”

In a separate letter sighted by our correspondent, the commission directed the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take full charge of the commission in the state with immediate effect.

The separate letter, which was signed by the same commission secretary, directed Hauwa to take full responsibility of all issues of administration and election pending when the commission directs otherwise.

The letter further directed her to liaise with the Supervisory National Commissioner, Professor Muhammad Sani Kaita, for further clarifications when necessary.

THISDAY gathered that the suspension of the REC is unconnected with the flaw in the conduct of National Assembly and presidential election whereby most of the National Assembly results were declared inconclusive.

Another source told THISDAY that opposition party in the state petitioned INEC to suspend the REC before the governorship election in the state, stressing that they will not get fair treatment if the REC preside over the election.

Meanwhile the coalition of four political parties in Sokoto State have enjoined political actors in the state to allow peace to reign at the forthcoming governorship election.

In a joint press conference at Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) press centre in Sokoto, the governorship candidates of

Social Democratic party (SDP), Senator Abubakar Gada; Labour Party (LP), Aminu Umar; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen Dahiru Tambuwal, and Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dr. Ibrahim Liman, said the call became necessary due to unfortunate utterances and attempt to justify lawlessness by prominent political stakeholders in the state.