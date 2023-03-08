Huawei Partners UNESCO to Enhance Learning Via Technology

One of the global technology companies, Huawei, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing learning in Nigeria using technology.

Huawei said it is also making similar efforts in other developing countries, including Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and Pakistan.

The company made this known during the Digital Talent Summit co-hosted by Huawei and the Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) as part of the company’s lead-up to the Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona, Spain, recently.

According to Huawei’s Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Vicky Zhang, the company is proud to join forces with UNESCO better to deliver enhanced learning experiences in developing countries through technology.

“Getting the right education is often the key to success in life. As a major player in the technology sector, Huawei feels it is responsible for providing technical skills in all parts of the world, trying our best to include as many people as possible,” she said.

Zhang disclosed that Huawei started the Seeds for the Future programme, a sub-project of the National ICT Talent Development, in 2018 by signing an MoU with the government of Nigeria. She revealed that ten talented Nigerian students are selected each year for two weeks of ICT development and Chinese culture training.

She added that the programme is expected to yield significant social impact and contribution that will inspire and help students find new solutions for the future ICT development of Nigeria and help the country develop rapidly.

Speaking during the summit, the Director of UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), David Atchoarena, commended Huawei for its commitment and contribution towards enhancing educators’ use of technology in developing countries.

While inducting the company into the Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL), Atchoarena said, “our rapidly changing world calls for concerted efforts and strong partnerships to achieve quality education and lifelong learning for all. Huawei’s expertise in innovation in learning will be a great asset to the Global Alliance for Literacy. Collaborative projects like ours will ensure no one is left behind on this journey.”

A beneficiary of Seeds for Future Nigeria, Anthony Oshiobugie Ugheoke, who was also one of the co-hosts of the Digital Talent Summit, described the programme as a life-changing opportunity that has changed his broadened his horizon and changed his perspectives on life, especially as it relates to ICT.

He thanked Huawei for the unique opportunity and urged future program beneficiaries to make the best use of the learnings to positively impact their lives, the country, and the continent at large.

On the opportunity given to him by Huawei to co-host the summit, Ugheoke said, “I am excited to be nominated to attend the Huawei Digital Talent Summit, which is part of the activities at the ongoing NWC23 here in Barcelona, Spain. This is one chance that I will forever cherish as a young Nigerian to be on a global stage like this and share the stage with giants such as the Director of UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), David Atchoarena, and the Secretary General of the African Telecommunication Union (ATU), John Omo.”