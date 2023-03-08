  • Wednesday, 8th March, 2023

Buhari Rejoices With Osinbajo at 66

.Hails his sterling service to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as he marks his 66th birthday anniversary on March 8, 2023.

The President, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, equally felicitated with the entire Osinbajo family, wishing them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turns another year, in good health and sound mind.

President Buhari lauded the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

He applauded the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, commending such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number two man serves as a torchbearer to.

President Buhari wished the Vice President and his family joyful celebration, and greater grace ahead.

