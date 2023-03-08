Akeredolu: Corruption Trials Not Exclusive Preserve of FG

•Says unwholesome activities of public servants must come under close scrutiny

Fidelis David in Akure



Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, said the trial of corrupt cases should not be the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

He pointed out that since committing certain offences was local, it was proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence was committed.

The governor spoke in Akure, during the inauguration of members of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Members of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission as well as Members of Governing Council of State owned Tertiary Institutions.

Akeredolu, who said the Chairman of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission was the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Williams Akintoroye also charged members of ODIEC under its Chairman, Dr. Joseph Aremo, to remain an impartial umpire and assist in deepening the democratic practice.

He said: “The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission is one of the tripod, a very important institution, whose effectiveness determines the extent of peace and stability at the grassroots.

“This Commission is empowered by law to conduct elections to elect those who will serve the people of Ondo State at the local level. The members of this Commission will conduct Local Government elections. Their ability to remain impartial umpires will assist, tremendously, in deepening our democratic practice.

“There is the argument which holds that since this body is normally constituted by the State Government, it is unwise to rely on its activities. We assert, without any fear of contradiction, that our Administration has been fair to all and sundry since the inception of this administration.

“There is no compelling reason for us to embrace injustice and illegality at this stage. Not at all”, he stressed

Inaugurating the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission, Akeredolu said the establishment of the Commission followed due process and in line with the claim that the current arrangement in the country is a federal system of government, describing the Commission as a novelty in the state.

He charged the Commission to beam its searchlight on the public service.

“The commission of certain offences is local. Corruption trials should not be the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government. Stealing is also an offence against the state.

“Therefore, if an allegation of crime falls within the purview of the state’s criminal jurisdiction, it is proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence is committed.

“This Commission is expected to combat crime, effectively. Intelligence gathering should commence from the execution of the State Budget passed into law.”