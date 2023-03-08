Ahead of Edo Assembly Election, State Govt Alleges Oshiomhole Meeting with Criminal Gangs

•State trains smallholder oil palm farmers on sustainable farming practices

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, yesterday alleged that former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole was meeting with criminal gangs across the state to plot strategies to unleash violence on Edo electorate during Saturday’s election.

In a statement, Osagie alleged that the former governor met with persons who he had previously described as his ‘infantry brigade’ on modalities on how they intend to disrupt the elections in different parts of the state.

According to him, “The information we have indicates that the meetings are being coordinated across different parts of the state and cash is being disbursed with the intention to intimidate voters with thugs. We are not surprised by this turn of events as it is part of Oshiomhole’s modus operandi.

“We are calling on the security agencies to closely monitor Oshiomhole and ensure that he does not carry out his devious plots against Edo voters.”

He added: “Edo people, we are sure, will resist Oshiomhole and his Lions and Tigers by being vigilant and protecting their votes on March 11, after casting their votes.

“Edo voters are wiser and have proven that they can rise against Oshiomhole and his thugs, as was done in 2020. We have rejected the antics of the Lions and Tigers and will do so again. They plan to come with their violence as usual but the people will prevail.”

Meanwhile, investors in oil palm estate farming in Edo State have engaged communities in the state on practices to ensure sustainable oil palm production under the Community Outreach and Engagement Programme (COEP).

The Managing Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Development Services Limited, Fatai Afolabi, said the Community Outreach and Engagement Programme (COEP) was to engage stakeholders at all levels of society within palm oil-producing countries.

Afolabi also added that the programme would be organised in six oil palm-producing local government areas in the state.

He listed the six local government areas to include Ikpoba Okha, Ovia South-West, Ovia North-East, Ovia South-West, Uhunmwonde, Owan West and Orhionmwon.

According to him, over 80 smallholder oil palm farmers, elders, youths, women and community-based organisations (CBO) were trained on the principles and criteria of Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).

Noting that the programme ensures an equitable playing field for all stakeholders in the palm oil industry, he said that it focuses on the three impact goals of prosperity, people and planet.

He said the participants were drawn from Madagbayo, Gbelebu, Udo and Maroghionba (AT&P) communities in the Ovia South-West local government area.

“With this training RSPO wishes to educate the communities and other stakeholders in the palm oil supply chain on the standards to adopt for sustainable palm oil production. It also wishes to raise the level of awareness of the people on the obligations of the communities and companies producing sustainable palm oil on matters relating to their rights, livelihoods, social and environmental management, and protection of communities and employees.

“In all of these, the overall aim of RSPO is to make sustainable palm oil the norm”, he said.

Afolabi explained that the choice of Edo State for the COEP was a result of its being the major producer of sustainable palm oil in Nigeria.

He added that the Edo State Government has also subscribed to the production of sustainable palm oil through the application of the RSPO standards.

According to him, the state government has also mandated investors through the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP) to do the same in order to achieve a palm oil sector that is sustainable.