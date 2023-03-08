50-year-old Jinx Broken as AbdulRazaq Inaugurates Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle Road

• We can’t ever forget you, monarch tells gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday inaugurated the 11.16km Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle Road, breaking what locals called a jinx of different governments awarding and abandoning the project for decades.

The people of Obbo-Aiyegunle said they cannot thank the governor enough for the historic feat, with the Owa L’Obbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Samuel Adelodun, assuring AbdulRazaq of massive votes in the Saturday governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections and praying God to etch the governor’s name in the sand of time.

The governor said he felt fulfilled with the inauguration of the artery road which connects Kwara to the Ekiti State boundary in the South-west.

“The purpose of this visit is to commission this Osi/Obbo-Aiyegunle road. The road is expensive and worth it. So far, the response from the community is encouraging us to do more for this community and other communities across the state.

“We seek your mandate to continue to do what we are doing, and to do more for the state. We know we face many challenges in the state but one by one we will overcome them, and take Kwara to a greater height.

“Once again, I congratulate this community for your resilience, patience, and prayers. We thank the Kabiyesi for keeping the peace in the community and how you are showing leadership in your domain,” he said.

The governor was welcomed to Obbo-Aiyegunle with gun salutes and cultural displays to underscore the feelings of the community.

“Your Excellency, we cannot thank you enough for what you have done to Obbo-Aiyegunle town. From the way you are received by my people it shows how much we love you and your government.

“We are very okay. We have no cause to complain. This road has been in a horrible state for many years – a few years after I was born. My dad was telling me that he used to trek from here to Osi (because it was not motorable), and now you have fixed this road. I think there is nobody in this community that can forget you. We are very proud of you,” the Owa L’Obbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle said.

The Deputy President, Obbo-Aiyegunle Descendants Union, Mr Oluranti Idowu, said Governor AbdulRazaq has broken the jinx of over 50 years for constructing their road.

He said an average native of Obbo-Aiyegunle is happy and will ever be grateful to the APC government in the state.

The brief ceremony was attended by some cabinet members and various community leaders, including the Finance Commissioner Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, Works Commissioner Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu, APC Chairman Sunday Fagbemi, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun.