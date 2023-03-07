Sani Musa Joins Race for 10th Senate President

•APC national chairman may resign to ensure his emergence

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



Fresh facts emerged yesterday concerning the race for the office of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly as the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa has offered himself for the top job.

A close associate of the Senator, disclosed this to THISDAY in Abuja.

He said the ranking senator, who is the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, would declare his ambition if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the position to the North Central geopolitical zone.

The source also disclosed that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, would not mind to resign his position to pave the way for Musa’s emergence.

He said, “Senator Musa will run for the office of the Senate President. We hope that the All Progressives Congress would zone the office to the North Central zone.”

Asked if it was possible for the Senator to emerge as the Senate President when the National Chairman of the Party was also from the North Central zone, the source said Abdullahi was ready to resign his appointment to make it possible.

He said, “Senator Abdullahi Adamu is interested in the emergence of Sani Musa as the next Senate President and he would not mind resigning his appointment to make that happen.”

When reminded that Musa’s ambition would possibly clash with that of the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, being his friend, the source said, “Lawan has dropped his ambition to contest.”

He said, “As we speak, Senator Lawan is no longer going to contest the office of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly. That I can assure you.”

On what would happen if the party failed to zone the office to the North Central zone, the source said, “Senator Musa would contest for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

“He is already talking to his colleagues and close associates about his ambition,” the source added.

THISDAY had reported exclusively on Monday that the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and some of the senators-elect like Orji Uzor Kalu, Barau Bibrin, Godswill Akpabio, Adams Oshiomhole, Abdul-Aziz Yari and Dave Umahi, had started subtle campaigns.