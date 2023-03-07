  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

Polaris Digitech Partners Google to Enhance Businesses Location Visibility

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading Geospatial Technology firm in Nigeria, Polaris Digitech Limited (PDL), with its over 10-year partnership with Google Nigeria, has assured businesses operating within the Nigeria Space, location visibility which would afford their potential customers the ability to locate their office space

A statement from PDL read yesterday: “Over the years, businesses have been thriving in their little way via the outreach of the marketing team and subsequently providing reports to the management team.

“However, the exclusion of the location component in every effort has tremendously undermined the prospects and potential of these businesses.

“The impact of maximizing the location component ‘where’ in phases of businesses by connecting all the dots enhances the decision-making and oversight functions of the management team as well as providing an intelligent path for the technical and commercial units.

“Closing these location component gaps of businesses and maximizing their potential is one of Polaris Digitech Limited’s (PDL) strengths.”

Located in the heart of Lagos State and precisely in Ikeja, the statement said PDL is a leading Geospatial Technology firm in Nigeria providing Location and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning business solutions to public and private sectors for about 20 years.

“The company has provided quite several bespoke solutions to the biggest telecommunication companies and financial institutions in the country as well as State governments, insurance firms, real estate companies, schools, etc.

“To better serve her ever-growing clientele with advanced technologies, PDL has strong partnerships and collaborations with renowned international firms in similar spheres, one of which is Google Inc.

“Riding on a successful relationship with Google Inc, for over 10 years, PDL is a certified reseller of some major products of Google viz, Google Cloud Platform (GCP): a robust and AI-driven cloud hosting platform.

“Google Workspace, an intuitive collaborative workplace app ecosystem for the Business and Education sectors. Google Maps, an intelligent and robust map platform.”

The statement also revealed that the relationship with Google also entails the provision of varieties of services to existing and new Google customers in Nigeria and within the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

