Osun Workers, Others Urged   to Vote APC Candidates on Saturday

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In the build-up to the House of Assembly elections in Osun State on Saturday, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted the state civil servants in particular and all the inhabitants of the state to be wary of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the needless showcasing of his insipid achievements since the inauguration of his administration on November 27, 2022.

The acting Osun State chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital yesterday told the state workers not to vote the PDP candidates in the Saturday’s elections as the embattled Governor Adeleke had proved to be monumentally deficient in the qualities required to successfully govern a complex state like Osun.

Lawal disclosed that all the running up and down of Adeleke to satisfy the yearnings of the civil servants were not genuine but borne out of hypocritical consideration that could be likened to a mere political infatuation aimed to swindle the innocent state workers on the long run.

The acting State APC chairman who hinted that it would be pointless to remind the civil servants on how their kinsmen were slaughtered across the state especially in Ijesaland by the PDP thugs apparently under the watch of Governor Adeleke in order to forcefully win elections for the PDP candidates in the past charades called elections in the state said Adeleke is a political conman who will have nothing to offer them after he might have realized his selfish political ambition.

Lawal stated how it would sound and appear to the civil servants and other inhabitants of the state if a legally affirmed certificate forger by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition is allowed to continue to be their state governor despite the sophistication of the people of the state in the education industry?

The acting State APC chairman, who enjoined the state workers and the entire people of the state in the Saturday’s elections to vote for the APC candidates reminded them that former Governor Gboyega Oyetola promised them the payment of full salaries, pensions and gratuities as and when due which was the pledge he kept till his last day in the office during his first term.

He reminded the civil servants to reject all the candidates of the PDP at the poll, saying it was the Adeleke administration which sacked the 1,500 teachers out of the 2,500 teachers recruited by the Oyetola government among which a few number of them have died of frustration.

Lawal also recalled that the 10,000 O’YES cadets who were sacked by Adeleke about three weeks ago would not, together with their friends, relations and well-wishers, see any need for the voting of the PDP candidates in the Saturday’s elections in Osun State.

The acting State APC chairman reminded the PDP that the sacked 500 health workers by Adeleke, their relations and friends would be waiting for the PDP House of Assembly candidates during the elections.

He also made an allusion to the families of the slaughtered 30 members of the APC across the state particularly in Ijesaland who would not see any need to vote for the PDP candidates in the elections.

Lawal recalled that the families and subjects of the monarchs in the state who Adeleke humiliated by his frivolous executive orders would see the elections as the appropriate opportunity to take a pound of the flesh from the puerile and vindictive PDP-led administration in the state.

According to the acting State APC chairman, “another crucial set of the electorate that won’t forget easily their maltreatment from the oppressive administration of Governor Adeleke are the removed local government council chairmen, counselors and other local government political functionaries, families, friends and associates and the families of the permanent secretaries whose promotions and appointments were unjustifiably reversed by Adeleke.

“The market women leaders (the Iyalojas) and their numerous members across the state who Adeleke maliciously and forcefully seized official vehicles from and the disbanded O’Meal operators that Adeleke threw into the labour market would not see any reason in ensuring the success of the PDP candidates at the polls on Saturday”, Lawal said.

He also hinted that the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who were sacked by the Adeleke administration and have been constantly terrorized, attacked, harrassed and killed by the PDP thugs would not see any need in voting for the PDP candidates during the Saturday elections.

Lawal also disclosed that the absolute refusal of Adeleke to pay the last year’s November salaries of all the political functionaries who worked under former Governor Oyetola despite the fact that Oyetola had appropriated the fund for the salaries and the governor’s refusal to extend the payment of his invidious and jaundiced half salaries of two months to the political appointees will spell doom for the PDP candidates during the Saturday house of assembly elections.

He equally observed that the Ijesa people were visibly angry with the Adeleke administration for malignantly, maliciously and spitefully suspending the activities on the Ilesa University (IU) project despite the fact that the Ijesa communities had raised over N2 billion for its take-off.

He stated that sources close to the Adeleke government had disclosed that the embattled governor and his kitchen cabinet members have resolved not to have anything doing with the university for the period of his occupation of the office as the state governor.

Lawal also observed that the needless heating up of the polity in the state through the constant maiming, attacking and killing of the members and perceived members of the opposition by the PDP goons since the inauguration of the Adeleke administration has culminated in creating ceaseless tension in the state.