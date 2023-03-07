Niger PDP Alleges Plot by APC to Rig Saturday’s Governorship Election

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to rig the governorship and house of assembly elections taking place on Saturday.

The party claimed that the rigging plan is being done in concert with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some security agents.

“We have it on record that plans are being made by the APC to use INEC adhoc staff and the security to perpetrate what they did in last election” the state Chairman of the party Mr Tanko Beji disclosed while addressing newsmen in Minna.

Beji advised INEC and the security agencies to live up to their responsibilities by performing their duties judiciously.

He also told the police to expedite action on the investigations of some people arrested in a building in Bosso area of the state capital where they were allegedly caught with some materials including BVAs machine designed for Saturday’s election before asking the police to make public its investigation and also seal off the building.

However, the police in the state has debunked the claim and also said it had arrested two people for spreading fake news.

State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun said those arrested would be charged to court soon.

Also addressing journalists yesterday the senatorial candidate of the PDP

in the last national assembly election, Mr. Ibrahim Ishyaku SAN, has called for the cancellation of the election in the Niger East senatorial zone because it was bedeviled with a lot of irregularities.

According to Ishyaku, INEC ad hoc staff deployed for the election were compromised while the BVAs machines were also bypassed in many instances.

Ishyaku also alleged that “ expired” COVID-19 palliatives including rice spaghettis Maggi were used to bribe voters during the election.

“ Even places where bandits have taken over results are brought from the areas” he declared.