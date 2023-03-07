  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

Morocco Escape CAF Ban over CHAN No-show

Sport | 5 mins ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will not sanction Morocco for their no-show at this year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Algeria.

In a statement yesterday, CAF said its disciplinary board had found the North Africans failed to participate in the tournament, “due to circumstances totally beyond their control, and as such no sanction of whatsoever nature is imposed on the Royal Moroccan Federation.”

CHAN is a tournament exclusive to players playing in their national domestic leagues.

Morocco withdrew on the eve of the competition after being denied permission 

to fly into Algeria from their capital Rabat, using the country’s national carrier Royal Air Maroc, as a political spat spilled over into football.

The two neighbouring countries have been embroiled in a diplomatic row and in 2021 Algeria severed ties with Morocco, a move which included suspending direct flights in both directions.

CAF has reiterated a warning that politics must be kept out of its events in future.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.