  • Tuesday, 7th March, 2023

Fame Foundation Commemorates Int’l Women’s Day with Football Tourney

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023, FAME Foundation will tomorrow, March 8, 2023, mark the occasion with a football tournament at the Area 3 football pitch, Garki Area 3, Abuja.

The yearly tournament is aimed at promoting gender equality, highlight important roles of women in the community and recognise the impact of women in society.

Executive Director Fame Foundation, Aderonke Bello, said Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare would kick off the game in the presence of High Commissioners and Ambassadors of some embassies.

There will be a total of about 11 women’s football teams competing, including Team USA, Team Fame/AMAC, Team National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Team Bet9ja, Team FEAAN, Team East Africa, Team Canada, Team North Africa, and others who haven’t confirmed their participation.

Team NCWS defeated Team Equality (US Embassy and British High Commission) to win the last edition.

