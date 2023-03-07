EU Reiterates Commitment to Deepening Democracy in Nigeria

* As Malami, others commend synergy in anti-corruption war

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has maintained that it remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s democratic efforts.

According to the EU, its support is predicated upon its conviction that “sustainable peace, development and prosperity are truly possible only when founded on respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law”.

The Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, who reiterated the EU’s commitment, observed that the EU is united in diversity just like Nigeria in a sense, adding that unity and democracy must never be taken for granted, “they must be nourished”.

She was speaking at an event marking the Dissemination, Lesson Learning and Close-out of the European Union funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme in Nigeria, Tuesday.

She said: “About 200 projects and initiatives are currently funded by the EU around the world, seeking to promote democracy and the rule of law and benefit the most vulnerable in the society particularly women and children so that they can have access to basic needs such as education and healthcare and live free from violence and strife.

“With this in mind, the EU remains committed in supporting the Nigerian government at all levels in order to deepen its democracy, and endeavour for development for the citizens of Nigeria.

“We commit to continue supporting the consolidation of the rule of law and anti-corruption process in Nigeria with our technical and financial support and political engagement.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, (SAN), commended the level of synergy in the fight against corruption by the international community.

Represented by the Director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reform Department, Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, the AGF disclosed that the federal government was able to make laudable achievements in the reform of its justice sector in line with international best practices due to the support of RoLAC.

“Their support has been fundamental in driving the needed reforms of the justice sector by my ministry,” she said.

In a welcome remark, the Director of Programmes of the British Council of RoLAC, Chikodi Onyemerela, observed that the goal of the programme is to enhance good governance in Nigeria by contributing to mechanism that strengthens the rule of law and curb corruption in the system.

Onyemerela added that RoLAC, over the years, reached over 1 million direct and indirect beneficiaries across the six locations of the programme.

“It has ensured that justice reform remains on the agenda of national discourse,” he said.