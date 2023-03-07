ECOWAS to Honour Buhari with Democracy Icon Award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has finalised arrangements to honour President Muhammadu Buhari with an award in recognition of his achievements in the defence and promotion of democracy as a system of government throughout the subregion.

ECOWAS Chairman, Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo, made this known on Tuesday at a bilateral meeting with the president on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Embalo said the Nigerian president had done more than any other to support democratic governments in West Africa, just as he had done exceptionally well, waging battles against the emergence non-democratic regimes.

For this, said the ECOWAS Chairman, Buhari will have his name on the Roll of Honour in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja, so that future generations of West African citizens will know about the greatness he achieved and to copy his laudable examples.

Responding, Buhari welcomed the proposition, stressing that democracy is the best pathway to bringing together diverse people and a dependable vehicle for the achievement of national development.