  • Tuesday, 7th March, 2023

Akeredolu Approves Increment of Pension Allowances for Retirees

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has approved the increment in the pension allowances of the retirees in the state.

Disclosing this in his office in Akure yesterday the state’s Head of Service, Mr Kayode Ogundele, said the approval is in conformity with the consequential adjustment arising from the implementation of the national minimum wage of 2019 in the country.

According to him, no fewer than 11,654 officers from the state civil service and 11,659 from the local governments’ service who retired before 1st January, 2020, the effective date of the present minimum wage regime would benefit from the new approval.

While congratulating the pensioners in the state, Ogundele thanked governor Akeredolu for listening to the yearnings of the pensioners and prioritising the general well-being of Ondo State workers.

Also reacting, the Permanent Secretary  of the State Pension Transition Department, Mr. Abiodun Akinseloyin, described the approval as a welcomed development, saying it would go a long way to enhance the living conditions of the retirees.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.