Adeleke Unveils Digital Economy Policies, Launches Google Map Project in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke yesterday said the present administration under his watch would transform the state into a tech hub for the south-west region.

Adeleke stated that Osun was ready to be a digital driving state that would resolve citizens’ challenges through tech applications.

The governor disclosed this yesterday, in Osogbo, Osun State, at the unveiling of the state’s ‘Digital Economy Policies and Flag Off of Osun State Broadband Fiber Optic Project,’ as part of the programmes to mark his 100 days in office.

Adeleke said his government would unveil several initiatives within the tech sector that would provide gainful employment to the youths.

He noted that the Information Communication and Technology, (ICT) Policy by the present government was the first in the history of the state.

The governor said, “We are gathered here to plan for the present and the future. The subject of today’s event are Tech Innovations, ICT, Digital Economy, Osun State Google Mapping, Start Up Bill and Broadband Fiber Optic.

“We are talking of a new age agenda; we are aligning with the global digital movement. This is the new reality of our existence. Technology rules our lives.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, technology assumed even more frontal roles. I am determined to place Osun state in the frontline position. Osun must be on a global digital map.

“Also, as a highly literate state, Osun is blessed with an intelligent youth population. My administration seeks to open up the field of global opportunities to our youth. Under the Imole Digital Agenda, our target is to resolve citizens’ challenges through tech applications.

“It is with these lofty ideals in mind that I am here to unveil several initiatives within the tech sector. Permit me to note that this is the first time Osun state will be having an ICT Policy.

“The policy is designed to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state. Hence, the new policy has ICT in agriculture, education, health, environment, administration, infrastructure among others. This policy will change our state for the better.”

He added: “I am also unveiling the Osun State Tech Innovation policy. Many talented tech innovators abound in our state. The policy seeks to create an enabling environment for tech innovations. Hence, we will support establishment of tech hubs and ensure innovators secure much needed backing.

“As part of our digital economy drive, Osun is poised to be the first State to domesticate the Nigerian Start-ups Act. This will be my first Executive Bill I will be forwarding to the State Assembly after this event.

“The Act is programmed to ensure that new start-up promoters and entrepreneurs secure desired mentoring and financing. The law once domesticated will enhance the goals of both the ICT and the Tech Innovation policy.

“As e-commerce is at the heart of digital economy, my administration also launched the Osun Google Mapping project. This is to ensure that Osun businesses and landmarks are placed on Google maps to start with. When I took over in November, 2022, Osun Google Mapping coverage was below 30 percent. I am happy to record that Osun Mapping coverage is today above 50 percent. When we are to launch Phase 2, I will host e-commerce giants in Nigeria alongside Goggle Corporation.”