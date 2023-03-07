360 Woman Africa to Disburse N5m Grants at 2023 Enterprise Summit in Lagos

A leading personal, leadership and enterprise non-profit organisation, 360 Woman Africa, will at its 2023 Africa Enterprise Summit and Grant Awards ceremony present up to N5 million raised in grants to winning women entrepreneurs to boost their businesses.

The summit scheduled for March 16, 2023, will take place at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The enterprise summit, during which the grant winners will be announced, is one of 360 Woman Africa’s flagship events that converge hundreds of women entrepreneurs and professionals for youth entrepreneurship, job creation, access to finance, social economic empowerment and women engagement through educational opportunities for capacity building, mentoring and networking. Interested participants can register to attend the event at bit.ly/360summit2023.

With a keynote address and fireside chats featuring inspiring business leaders, the 2023 summit will explore the theme Switch It On: Higher and Better to better equip women with personal, leadership and business skills for global relevance.

Speakers billed for the event include renowned personal finance expert, founder of The Richer Woman Inc, Omi Oshikoya; filmmaker, entrepreneur and reality TV star Diane Russet; and other thought leaders who the organisers say will be announced soon.

According to Dr. Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, the founder of 360 Woman Africa, “360 Woman Africa was born out of my earnest desire to see more women in my community and society at large thrive, and that’s exactly the business we have been about since we started many years ago.

“I am delighted that we can continue in our trajectory this year, and I can’t wait to see how our beneficiaries will leverage this grant to boost their business success.”

The 360 Woman Africa Women in Business Fund, sponsored by Nigeria’s largest steel manufacturing company African Industries Group (AIG), seeks to shrink the financial gaps in Africa, especially for women in business. Winners selected from a pool of over 1500 applicants will be awarded equity-free grants as follows: first prize: N2,000,000.00 with 6 months of Business Mentorship and Office Space; second prize: N1,500,000.00 with 6 months of Business Mentorship and Office Space; third prize: N1,000,000.00 with 6 months of Business Mentorship and Office Space; fourth prize: N500,000.00 with one-year mentorship.

The group added that 360 Woman Africa is committed to empowering women in all areas of life. Through partnerships with individuals, indigenous organisations, global brands and governmental bodies, it provides innovative programmes that inspire, educate, and empower women in business, politics, and personal growth. It aims to unlock and unleash the full potential of women without bias, ensuring that capital and support are distributed evenly across all spheres.