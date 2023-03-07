178 LGAs in 32 States Risk Severe Floods, FG Warns



Gilbert Ekugbe



The Ministry of Water Resources has sounded a note of warning that heavy rainfalls expected during the year would ravage many farmlands in 178 local government areas (LGAs) across 32 states in the country.



The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, sounded this warning when he presented the general highlights of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), which was prepared by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.



Adamu said that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is at high risk of flooding compared to other areas that were surveyed.



He pointed out that the AFO would help the federal and state governments to be prepared to respond to potential flood events.



Adamu explained: “About 224 local government areas in 35 states of the federation, including the FCT, fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas. The remaining 402 local government areas fall within the probable flood risk areas.”



The minister identified the highly probable flood risk states to include Adamawa, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, and Edo. Others include Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.



For probable flood risk areas between the months of April and November 2023, Adamu said that the level of floods in this category was expected to be high in terms of impact on the population, agriculture, livelihood, livestock, infrastructure and the environment.



“As we learn and recover from the catastrophic effects of the 2022 flood disasters, I have the strong view that the 2023 AFO will serve as a veritable tool for effective strategic planning to avert loss of lives and property through adequate, coordinated and effective flood early warning and sensitisation, awareness campaigns, improved flood mitigation strategies and preparedness for risk reduction by all stakeholders,” he stated.

