I Won’t Disappoint Nigerians, President-elect Tinubu Assures All

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has assured the Nigerian people that he would work assiduously from his first day in office and would not disappoint them.



Tinubu, who stated this while addressing supporters in Lagos, yesterday, likened the primaries and the election he went through to a World Cup tournament.

The former Lagos State governor, in a statement, yesterday, by his Media Office thanked God and the people for his eventual victory.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, was received among others by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Chief of Staff,Tayo Ayinde, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other top functionaries in Lagos.



The train then proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran Palace, where the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, some other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs were already waiting.



Speaking in Yoruba at the palace, Tinubu said, his message was one of gratitude and specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers in the state for their prayers and support.



Oba Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top.”

Other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Also at the palace were former Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.