HYPPADEC Begins Construction of 160 Units of Houses in New Niger Settlements



Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has commenced the construction of 160 units of houses in new settlements created in Niger State as a result floods.



In all, 120 units of the two bedroom houses are being constructed at New Muregi, the first settlement to be established as a result of flood while the remaining 40 units are being constructed at Ketso.



The ground breaking ceremony was performed at the weekend by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who assured the Commission that his administration would continue to give full support to the organisation to enable it perform its onerous responsibilities to the people.

Bello, also promised that the state government would provide the necessary social amenities including pipe borne water, electricity, hospitals and schools for the communities.



He, however, urged the communities to take ownership of the projects before announcing that an allocation committee would be set up for the allocation of the houses.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, in his address, said the houses would have all modern facilities that would make the buildings comfortable for the occupants.



Yelwa assured that enough funds have been set aside for the funding of the projects that would be completed within three months, insisting that the first batch of houses should be completed and occupied before the end of May this year.



Yelwa expressed concern over the economic and environmental disasters experienced over the years as a result of flooding.

He noted that the floods caused destruction of lives and properties in the affected communities.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for supporting the Commission to realise the objective.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar applauded the relentless commitment of HYPPADEC to see to the execution of the project.