APC, PDP Bicker over Arms Build-up Allegation  in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Worried by the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunitions in Osun State, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno(rtd) and the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to give an immediate and urgent attention to the demilitarisation of the state.

However, in a counter allegation, Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm on the dangerous arms build-up by APC ahead of the House of Assembly election on Saturday, calling on the IG to urgently deploy resources to remove dangerous weapons in possession of thugs in service of the main opposition party in the state.

The Osun State Acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement,in Osogbo, the state capital yesterday said that it was disheartening, worrisome and scary that the whole state had become a garrison for the political hoodlums who are loyal to Governor Ademola Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who openly flaunt sophisticated arms and ammunitions in all the towns and villages across the state.

Lawal disclosed that these political thugs, who have become willing instruments and tools of oppression, victimisation attacking, maiming and killing of the opposition members by the PDP since the inauguration of the administration of Governor Adeleke on November 27, 2022 have turned the entire state into an abattoir for the slaughtering of human beings.

The acting state APC chairman hinted that the cheapest items in Osun State under Governor Adeleke’s administration were needless unjustifiable attacks and killings, stating that no fewer than 30 members of the opposition had been sent to their untimely death by the Adeleke goons within less than hundred days of his administration.

He explained that the PDP and Adeleke have been using the armed thugs to threaten, scare and terrorise the members and supporters of his party from casting their votes for their choices of candidates in all the past elections in the state.

Lawal stated that before any free, fair and credible election could be held in the state, there was need for the NSA and the IG to immediately embark on withdrawal of arms which had turned the state into Namibia of the 1970’s where incessant killings were the orders of the day.

He reminded both the NSA and the IG that they owed the inhabitants of the state the duty of statutory protection of their lives and property as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lawal explained that the doctrine of his political party of absolute belief in the rules of law which was the hallmark of any genuine democrat would not allow the members and supporters of his party to take to the rule of the jungle where the use of might and force are the instrumentalities of daily operations of the inhabitants.

In his words: “I doubt it if there is any credible, free and fair election that can be held in Osun State under the present heavily militarized condition by the PDP thugs.

“We enjoin your good offices to handle the suggested withdrawal of the illegal arms and ammunitions from the PDP political thugs before the House of Assembly elections this Saturday with dispatch.

“What we are saying is that the electorates should be allowed to vote for their choices of candidates without coercion.”

The PDP in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle yesterday , said the APC has become increasingly desperate following its woeful performance in the presidential and national assembly elections last on February 25, warning of a serious danger to the state and its people if the Police chief failed to act in time.

Dr Akindele pointed to the terrible experience of the people of Iree in Boripe Local Government, where a former APC Commissioner and his thugs had been shooting sporadically into the air for the past three days, adding that the scenario was the same in Ayedade Local Government where the APC Assembly candidate led thugs to kill several Fulani cows in the despicable act of intimidating people.

“ As at the time of filling this report, APC thugs are parading the streets of Ife East and Central with guns and other dangerous weapons. There are credible report that the arms build-up also affected entire Ijeshaland and others.

“Since the outcome of Saturday election was made known, people of Iree town in Boripe Local Government have been leaving in palpable fear as the sound of gunshots forced many of the residents indoors. To our dismay, there was no military operation in that axis to have warranted such level of gunshots, rather, it was a former Commissioner in Gboyega Oyetola government and his thugs acting with reckless impunity,” the statement noted.

“We understand that he was livid at the poor performance of the APC in the election and angry at the people for making their democratic choice. So, he wants to scare them and make sure they don’t come out on March 11 to exercise their franchise as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Similar despicable act is being experience in Ayedade Local Government, and just recently, the APC candidate led thugs to kill several cows. This is an overreach and we strongly call on the IG to switch into action before APC throw Osun on fire out of its desperation.”

The PDP reminded the police chief of the devastating loss it suffered in the hands of the APC and its thugs in the build up to the February 25 election, asking the police chief to prevent any repeat.

“Before the February 25 election, the APC went on violent spree and the PDP suffered hugely. In Ikire, Irewole local government. Two PDP members were gunned down by the APC in the houses at the dead of the night, and in Ilesa, three PDP members were crudely murdered in broad-day light by the APC,” he recalled.

“PDP member in Osogbo, Ife, Boripe and other parts of the state were casualties of the APC rascality and unreasonable campaign of violence. In spite of all these loses, the PDP did not retaliate and instead, trusting the law that justice will take its course.

“Governor Adeleke has consistently warned against violence, which the PDP strictly adhered to. This is more reason why we are calling on the IGP to come to the rescue of Osun people and save it from the impending bloodletting that the APC is planning to execute.

“It is no longer secret that the APC is no longer acceptable to Osun people, hence, its resort to violence as captured in a leaked conversation on its plan for the March 11 election. The IGP has a duty to protect Osun people, and we implore him to do so without tarry,” he stressed.