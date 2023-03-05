Tinubu, Divine Gift To Nigeria, Says Olu Bajowa

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Chief Executive of the Nigeria Airways Limited, Major General Olu Bajowa has described the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a divine gift to Nigeria.

The retired general stated this in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Your Excellency, is a divine gift to this great nation at this crucial moment when our country requires complete overhaul in the socio-political and economic spheres.

“It could be recalled that for over three decades now, you have remained most committed, the most consistent and most tenacious player on the political turf in Nigeria.

“You have demonstrated that you are a diehard progressive democrat, relentless bridge builder, uncommon developer of human capital resources, an avowed, firm believer in the rule of law, and in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“I pray that God will strengthen you, grant you grace, wisdom, knowledge and understanding, that will guide us towards the rebirth of a new Nigeria of true Federalism, where there will be love, unity, peace and progress, with life more abundant.”