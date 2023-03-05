SPDC Investigates Oil Pipeline Explosion in Rivers Community



Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has said it will commence investigation to ascertain the cause of a recent explosion on its facility in Rumuekpe community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.



The state police command had confirmed the death of 12 persons in an oil pipeline explosion that occurred early hours of Friday, at the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident, told THISDAY that the explosion occurred during illegal refining activities in the area. She also disclosed that women were among the dead victims.



In a statement made available to THISDAY by the spokesperson of SDPC, Michael Adande, the company said the incident occurred on the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku Trunk Line in Rivers.

He said: “The Shell Petroleum Development company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) confirms that a fire incident occurred today, Friday March 3, 2023, on the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku Trunk Line in Rivers State.



“Our technical teams are working with relevant government agencies to put out the fire. Thereafter, an investigation into the incident by a government-led joint investigation team will commence to ascertain the cause of the incident.”



Also speaking on the incident, the state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Michael Ogar, condemned the illegal oil bunkering activities in Rumuekpe Emuoha Local Government Area, which he said led to the explosion that claimed the lives of about 12 persons.

Ogar, who led an assessment tour to the scene of the incident, condemned the defiant behaviours of those engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities in the community.



He maintained that though the command condoles with the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, it should be a very big lesson to perpetrators of such heinous acts.

The commandant said several attempts were made to combat illegal oil bunkering in the area during the command anti-vandal operations when several illegal refineries were destroyed, regretted that they have unrepentantly continue in illegal oil bunkering business.



“Our ant-vandal squad repeatedly destroyed a good number of illegal refineries in the area but as you destroy one they refabricate another, there were times our personnel were repelled during operations but we stood firm and undeterred.



“This should be a warning signal to all unrepentant vandals and perpetrators of illegal dealings in petroleum products.”

The Rivers State Commandant further reiterated on the need for collaborative efforts of Security Agencies to strengthen the fight against illegal dealings in petroleum products in the area and the entire state.

He also called on the traditional institutions, opinion leaders and respective stakeholders to put hands on deck in order to end illegal oil bunkering activities in the various communities across the state.