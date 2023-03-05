S’Eagles Handed Onyeka Boost Ahead of Nigeria/G’Bissau Qualifier

AFCON 2023

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has been given the medical green light by Brentford’s doctors to return to Premier League action against Tosin Adarabioyo’s Fulham on Monday night.

Through their official website, the Bees have confirmed that Onyeka is in contention for the match at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Onyeka’s potential return to action against the Cottagers will be sweet music to the ears of Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro, who is set to announce his roster for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches with Guinea-Bissau.

The Portuguese football tactician visited Onyeka in London early January but could not monitor him at close quarters against one of the top teams in Europe, Liverpool as the midfielder was recuperating from a hamstring injury.

To get him into shape ahead of a return to first team action, Brentford drafted him into the B team for their Middlesex Senior Cup tie against Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale on February 14, and the holding midfielder showed he was a cut above the rest by getting on the scoresheet.

Onyeka has not featured in the Premier League since November 12, when he helped Brentford secure an impressive 2-1 win at Manchester City, and was unavailable for selection in nine matches on the bounce.

The Super Eagles have issues in midfield before the double-header against Guinea-Bissau, with English-based duo Joe Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi out of favour at their respective clubs, and Onyeka lacking match fitness.