Oshiomhole, APC Planning to Unseat My Govt, Obaseki Alleges



• Meets Edo women, canvasses support for PDP candidates

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has alleged that the immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and his party are working hard to win majority seats in the next House of Assembly elections.

Consequently, the governor urging a group of women in the state to vote for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 11, 2023 elections.



He made the allegation at a meeting with women from the 12 wards in Oredo Local Government Area, Benin City, saying a a vote for the PDP in the House of Assembly elections would help sustain the legacy of his administration.



Obaseki, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, said the March 11, 2023 House of Assembly election “is for Obaseki to sustain efforts at developing the State and making life more meaningful and better for Edo people.”



He, thus, urged the people to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying plans are ongoing by the APC to rig their way through on March 11 so as to impeach him and stop his development programmes, which have benefited the Edo people.



“Adams Oshiomhole and his party are planning to disrupt all the good works the governor is doing in Edo State. We will stop him and his plans to disturb the governor and his developmental strides in Edo State.



“We are appealing to the people to vote for PDP and stop the enemy of the Edo people from halting our progress as a people. All our votes must be one way. It must be PDP all the way.”



The Director General of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Osaro Idah commended the women for their support for the Obaseki-led state government.

He thus appealed to PDP’s women in Oredo LGA and other parts of the state to support Obaseki and ensure PDP candidates win the election come Saturday 11th March 2023.



“Please, let us mobilize for PDP candidates in the election and ensure they secure victory in the House of Assembly elections,” the director-general explained.

Woman Leader in Oredo LGA, Hon. Meg Aigbokhae said: “We have 12 wards in Oredo and 619 units and all the women in these units are present here today.

“The election is critical and our party needs to be victorious as the party needs its members in the House of Assembly to be able to support the governor to continue with his developmental strides in the State.”