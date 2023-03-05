Ooni of Ife New Beautiful Dreams



Since he ascended the throne of his forefathers in 2015, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi has never hidden his grand dreams from all and sundry. His desire and determination to do things differently are the reasons he has achieved more success.



Arole Oduduwa, as he is fondly called, has remained steadfast in his ways and has always been driven by the interest of his people. He is also blessed with a repertoire of knowledge in his culture and tradition. Little wonder he has remained one of the most influential monarchs in Nigeria.



Before attaining his royalty status, he was a top shot in property and real estate alongside his elder brother, Adetunji Ogunwusi. Together, they ran Primewaterview Limited, with a lofty vision to become the best real estate company in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. Prior to the advent of the firm in the Nigerian real estate industry, residential high-rise development was a no-go area for indigenous private individuals. But they changed the story and revolutionised the industry in no time with huge success.



Although his position as a king, to some extent, has hindered him from operating his business, the king is however filled with lofty ideas and has constantly been actualising them little by little. Society Watch gathered that the Ooni is currently investing several millions of naira in retail shopping outlets with his trademark Ojaja Mall across the South-western states, such as Ile-Ife in Osun, Akure, the capital of Ondo, Ekiti in Ekiti, Abeokuta in Ogun, and Lagos.

It was also gathered that the malls are presently under construction. A source revealed that if completed, the malls would have a great impact on the country’s economy.

Another source also hinted that the highly revered king is investing in agriculture, tech, banking, tourism, and that he has appointed some number of youths to manage the businesses for him. This, we gathered, is his way of empowering the youth and taking them away from the labour market.

For his huge impact on women development, Ooni will be launching the Ojaja Women Entrepreneurship Programme at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York, US, marking the Annual Women’s Day Celebration.