Lioness of Bourdillon: How Remi Tinubu Becomes the New Beautiful Bride



Politics is such an interesting game. For every new win, there is often a change of loyalties. But Senator Remi Tinubu, the wife of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is wise regarding such things. Therefore, she is not the kind to be swayed by temporary loyalty, no matter how women grovel and declare her to be the fairest of the fair.



She is called the Lioness of Bourdillon not only because her husband has been given the alternate appellation worthy of a man of great power and political influence. In reality, Senator Remi is more of an experienced politician and statesperson than people give her credit for. At the peak of her time as a senator, she was able to manage a multitude of sharp individuals on her own, not depending entirely on the influence that her husband wielded as a result of having planned years ahead.



Currently, things are different. Even if Senator Remi wants to hide and refuse the ingratiating title of Her Excellency, people would not allow her. After all, this is a time for people to suck up to her and attempt to win her favour. Whether or not they would be successful is another matter.



Yes, Senator Remi has become the new bride among the political elite, especially the women who have to represent their husbands to shuffle into the good graces of the senator and her husband. Considering that she remained by her husband before the campaigns for the election even began, it is clear that she is one of the ways into his heart. Therefore, these women are not wrong to attempt to smuggle themselves into Senator Remi’s camp.