In Late Alao-Akala’s Home, another



Son Rises

Time continues to flow in the realm of life, demonstrating that it is an incontestable force. Nevertheless, human ambition and the need to continue the legacy of one’s father leave marks on the marble that even time is unable to wash away. And so when it was reported that Olamiju, the son of the late ex-governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, had won his House of Representatives bid, there was great joy among those that love the Alao-Akala household.



Olamiju came first in the polls to secure the right to speak for Ogbomoso Federal Constituency, Oyo State, in the House of Representatives.

The joy following Olamiju’s win is palpable to any observer. From the reports, the son of the former governor obtained 33,268 votes while the runner-up, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got 27,126. Of course, with his experience as the former Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government, Olamiju should be able to impress the people with his continued commitment to their demands, needs, and welfare.



When the Alao-Akala first announced that Olamiju would be contesting for the House of Reps position, some people wondered whether he would be able to rouse the goodwill of the Ogbomoso people. Some people felt that it was possible because of the track record of his father. Others were not so sure. But time has shown that things are different when one is dedicated to their goals.

Ultimately, Olamiju has proved that Alao-Akala is not without a successor. The coming years will show how much the young man learned from his late father.