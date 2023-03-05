Guber Poll: PDP Senatorial Candidate Canvasses Support for Makinde 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo South Senatorial district in the last election, Chief Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has called on his supporters to put the outcome of the election behind them and ensure the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

This is just as he vowed to explore all available legal means to reclaim his mandate from the winner declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chief Sarafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tegbe while speaking at a meeting he held with members of his Campaign Council and other supporters across the state, described Governor Makinde as a statesman who prioritized the development of the state and welfare of the people in his first term leading to the many milestones recorded in the last four years.

He called on his supporters to ensure that they cast their votes for the governor, adding that they have a lot to benefit if he is returned for a second term in office.

He assured them that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that his stolen mandate is reclaimed.

According to him, “I am assuring you that by the grace of God and with your support, I will reclaim my mandate. We have discovered some discrepancies and electoral fraud in some polling units across the nine local governments in Oyo South senatorial district.”

While encouraging his supporters to remain enthusiastic about delivering Makinde’s mandate for the people of the state, he also them not to be intimated, cowed or blackmailed into voting candidates who are only desperate to win elections but without anything to offer them.

He then reeled out the numerous achievements of the governor during his

first term, assuring them that the governor would do even more if given the second term mandate on March 11.

Members of Tegbe support group from various zones of the state then took

turn to eulogize Tegbe as they restated their commitment to his cause.

They similarly affirmed their readiness to double their efforts during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in accordance with his directive.