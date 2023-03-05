Gombe Governor Apologises to Christians in the State



The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has apologised to the Christian faithful in the state.

Yahaya, who is seeking re-election, tendered the apology during a meeting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, held at the Government House yesterday.



In 2021, TheCable reported that Yahaya refused to announce Musa Maiyamba, a Christian who is also a graduate of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), as the new Mai (king) of the Tangale kingdom, despite being chosen by the kingmakers.

Following the claims that the governor was attempting to impose a Muslim on the kingdom, CAN in the state called for a three-day fast and prayers. It also called on him to respect the wishes of the people.



Speaking yesterday, Yahaya, who did not say what he was apologising for, said his administration might have made some errors,

The governor said as a human being who is capable of erring, he thought it wise to apologise and seek a fresh start.



While promising to do better in his second administration, he said the upcoming elections should be devoid of sentiments.

“It should be achievements-based and infrastructural development that has a direct impact to the people as a guiding consideration,” he said.

“As in every human endeavour, me and this administration might have committed errors. I request the gathering to forgive and chart a new course for continued development of the state.”



He thanked the people for giving him their mandate in 2019 while also listing some of his administration’s achievements including the provision of quality healthcare facilities, educational upliftment, road infrastructure, and the peace and security prevalent in the state among others.

He called on the Christian community to vote for him again for the sustainability of the development of the state.



Abare Kalla, the north-east CAN chairman, commended the governor for convening the meeting and for addressing perceived misconceptions and asking for forgiveness for any wrongdoing either by him or his administration.

The Christian community at the end of the meeting unanimously agreed to forgive the governor and pledged to work toward his re-election bid.

