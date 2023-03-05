Gbenga Daniel is Over the Moon as He Finally Achieves His Longtime Ambition



A new era is coming for a lot of Nigerians. In the wake of the current elections, more and more Nigerians are finding reasons to throw their fists into the air in jubilation. In the case of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the former Governor of Ogun state, the cause for celebration is his recent victory in the senatorial polls. Now that Daniel has obtained something that he has been very bullish about for a long time, one can only imagine the heights of his joy.



Not one to accept that he is done with serving his people, Daniel has always been looking for that opportunity that will allow and enable him to represent his people on the federal stage. With his victory at the recent senatorial polls, the time has come for Daniel to stand for his people.



Daniel came out as the senator-elect in Ogun East. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he won the senatorial mantle for Ogun East with a total of 115,147 votes. In his address, the former governor explained that this was a duty he took to heart because the people of Ogun supported his gubernatorial bid in 2003 and have once again supported his senatorial aspiration.



Clearly, the people of Ogun are indicating that they have a regard for Daniel that 20 years of being on and off the political stage is not able to turn off or quench. Even as the man has exited the quarters of political irrelevance and stands a chance of being a number one for his people, especially those of Ogun East, one can understand his excitement.